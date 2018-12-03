Bitcoin Atom Trading 48.8% Higher Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $75,426.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00006015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,365,188 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

