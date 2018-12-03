Bitgem (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171,192.00

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Bitgem coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgem has a market cap of $171,192.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitgem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.01848159 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00436101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00155166 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010157 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001806 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitgem Coin Profile

Bitgem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold. Bitgem’s official website is www.bitgem.pw.

Buying and Selling Bitgem

Bitgem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgem using one of the exchanges listed above.

