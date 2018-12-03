Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.30% of Black Stone Minerals worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 192,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William N. Mathis bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $191,406.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,812.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brock Morris sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $323,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,814.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $216,537. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSM opened at $16.75 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 146.53%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

