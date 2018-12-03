Blackline Inc (BL) Short Interest Up 60.9% in November

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,543,826 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the October 31st total of 1,581,170 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Blackline in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ BL opened at $42.87 on Monday. Blackline has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -115.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Blackline by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 506,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,313,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,480,000 after purchasing an additional 510,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

