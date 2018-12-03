BlackPearl Resources (PXX) Trading Up 11.1%

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX) was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 113,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 283,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackPearl Resources from C$1.55 to C$1.30 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57.

BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackPearl Resources Inc. will post 0.1299999948 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX)

BlackPearl Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil, bitumen, and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include the Blackrod oil sands project with oil sand leases and permits covering an area of approximately 44,581 net acres situated in the Blackrod area of northern Alberta; the Onion Lake oil property with an area of approximately 10,856 net acres located in Saskatchewan; and Mooney crude oil property with an area of approximately 20,160 net acres located in north-central Alberta.

