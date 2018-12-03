BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $785,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

CyrusOne stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

