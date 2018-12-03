BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) Insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. Purchases 3,300 Shares

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $43,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MYJ stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 74,835 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey.

