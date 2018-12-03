Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.12 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,670,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,019 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 77.3% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,448,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,587,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,376,000 after purchasing an additional 735,784 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 95.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 953,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,537,000 after purchasing an additional 466,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,179,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 386,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In related news, Director John D. Rood purchased 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,014,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,069.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $3,434,123.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

