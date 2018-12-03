Blue Apron Holdings Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Blue Apron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Apron’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 75.39% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $150.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Blue Apron’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blue Apron from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.02 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.28.

APRN stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $198,369.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,217.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lainie Cooney sold 31,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $34,217.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,782,584 shares of company stock worth $2,900,294. Insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

