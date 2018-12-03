BlueCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $356.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One BlueCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $889,318.00 and $356.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueCoin has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.02190577 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007950 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000301 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000831 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001904 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001854 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

