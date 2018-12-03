Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $162,081.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,735,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,972 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 182,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of BPMC opened at $57.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

