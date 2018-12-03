BMO Capital Markets Trims Splunk (SPLK) Target Price to $132.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $111.73 on Friday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,944,375.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 23,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $2,936,599.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,508,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,235,000 after purchasing an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $377,486,000 after purchasing an additional 219,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 182.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,565,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

