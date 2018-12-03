Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $55,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Boeing by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Boeing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 28,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 10,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

NYSE:BA opened at $346.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $266.15 and a 1-year high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

