News articles about Bombardier (TSE:C) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bombardier earned a daily sentiment score of 1.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Bombardier’s ranking:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Bombardier and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bombardier (C) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 1.96” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/bombardier-c-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-1-96.html.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.