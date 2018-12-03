Bombardier (C) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 1.96

News articles about Bombardier (TSE:C) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bombardier earned a daily sentiment score of 1.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Bombardier’s ranking:
- Bombardier Sends Bullish Message on Future of Belfast Plant (ainonline.com)
- As Bombardier Flails, Belfast Factory Seeks More Outside Work (bloomberg.com)
- Anti-predator defences of a bombardier beetle: is bombing essential for successful escape from frogs? (peerj.com)
- Bombardier ready to battle Broughton to build Airbus wings (dailypost.co.uk)
- Bombardier (C) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds (americanbankingnews.com)
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Bombardier and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.
