Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Position Boosted by Axa

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 304.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 286,346 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 492.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,022 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,279,000.

BCEI opened at $26.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.41. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

