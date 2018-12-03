Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,001. The company has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,330,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,745,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4,108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 564,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after acquiring an additional 425,193 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

