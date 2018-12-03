BrahmaOS (BRM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Million

BrahmaOS (CURRENCY:BRM) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. BrahmaOS has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $34,103.00 worth of BrahmaOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BrahmaOS has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One BrahmaOS token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.02381003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00130036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00190335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.46 or 0.10098234 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About BrahmaOS

BrahmaOS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,267,130 tokens. BrahmaOS’s official website is www.brahmaos.io. BrahmaOS’s official Twitter account is @brahma_os.

BrahmaOS Token Trading

BrahmaOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BrahmaOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BrahmaOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BrahmaOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

