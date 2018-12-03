Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $527,234,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,262,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,123,000 after buying an additional 373,190 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,736,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,184,000 after buying an additional 143,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $147,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.52 per share, with a total value of $200,033.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,700 over the last three months.

NYSE WH opened at $50.13 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

