Brant Point Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,408,000 after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,613,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after acquiring an additional 91,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,610,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,057,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,636,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $429,022.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

NYSE MTX opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brant Point Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/brant-point-investment-management-llc-raises-stake-in-minerals-technologies-inc-mtx.html.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.