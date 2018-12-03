Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $3.64 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,169 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,564,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,457 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 933,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after purchasing an additional 624,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,045,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,376,000 after purchasing an additional 570,572 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

