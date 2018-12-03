Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $5.24 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in NRG Energy by 313.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 113.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,543,962.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,775 shares of company stock worth $2,959,754. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $40.38.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/bridgewater-associates-lp-takes-5-24-million-position-in-nrg-energy-inc-nrg.html.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.