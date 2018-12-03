Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,416,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,525,000 after purchasing an additional 330,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,436,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,174,000 after acquiring an additional 396,831 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,858,000 after acquiring an additional 610,949 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after acquiring an additional 102,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $29.29 on Monday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 60.18%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-has-3-08-million-holdings-in-avis-budget-group-inc-car.html.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.