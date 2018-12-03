Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $12,541,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 188.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 371,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.84 per share, with a total value of $15,526,238.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 365,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,299,674.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 990,426 shares of company stock worth $41,467,928 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group cut Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-has-3-23-million-stake-in-seagate-technology-plc-stx.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.