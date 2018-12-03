Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Unisys Co. (UIS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 1,241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period.

NYSE UIS opened at $13.52 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $689.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $688.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

