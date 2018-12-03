Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.07.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/brighthouse-financial-bhf-issues-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.