Brinker International (EAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brinker International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brinker International from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,905 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $212,729.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,329.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,925. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,433,000 after purchasing an additional 365,235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $3,588,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 48,698 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

