Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 218,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 203,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 203,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,906,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,900 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of BMY opened at $53.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

