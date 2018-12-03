BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 58,586 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,586 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 113.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 254,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $232,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

ACN opened at $164.52 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $145.23 and a 1 year high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

