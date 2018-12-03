Britvic’s (BVIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, www.lse.co.uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital upgraded Britvic to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Britvic from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 761 ($9.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Britvic from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 853 ($11.15).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 856.50 ($11.19) on Thursday. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 633.50 ($8.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 839 ($10.96).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 53.80 ($0.70) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.30 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

