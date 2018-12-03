Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Position Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 139.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 67,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $8,606,188.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,585,338.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $27,774,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

