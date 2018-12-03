Broderick Brian C Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Broderick Brian C cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 471,913 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,098,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,852,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,914,000 after purchasing an additional 46,195 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $121.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

