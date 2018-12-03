Brokerages Anticipate Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings. Israel Chemicals posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ICL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.57 price target on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Israel Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NYSE ICL remained flat at $$5.86 during trading on Monday. 283,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This is a positive change from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,871,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,668,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 441.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,370,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 1,117,665 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the third quarter worth $4,463,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2,050.6% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 649,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 619,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

