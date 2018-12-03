Brokerages Anticipate Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) to Post $0.77 EPS

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $47.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 18,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,835. The firm has a market cap of $295.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 364,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.3% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 311,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 212,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

