Brokerages Expect American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. American Outdoor Brands reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Outdoor Brands.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $138.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Robert H. Brust acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,387.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 87.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOBC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,314. The company has a market capitalization of $662.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.08. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

