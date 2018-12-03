Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.89 Million

Brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to post sales of $274.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.90 million and the highest is $279.70 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $259.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $361.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

