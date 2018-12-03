Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $546,033.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $322,306.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,286. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10,444.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,638. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.