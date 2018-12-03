Brokerages Expect Skechers USA Inc (SKX) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. Skechers USA reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers USA.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen lowered Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.37.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 26.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 92.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 169.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 242,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,637. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Skechers USA has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.08.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.