Brokerages Set 2U Inc (TWOU) Price Target at $82.08

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.08.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on 2U and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis set a $95.00 price target on 2U and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

TWOU opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. 2U has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 0.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in 2U by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 2U by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

