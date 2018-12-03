Brokerages Set Access National Co. (ANCX) PT at $31.67

Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

ANCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Access National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Maxim Group downgraded Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Access National by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Access National by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Access National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Access National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Access National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Access National stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,550. Access National has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $553.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Access National had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Access National will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Access National’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

