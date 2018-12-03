Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Price Target at $79.43

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $675,179.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 104,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,539. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

