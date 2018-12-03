Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (AN) PT at $47.80

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $3,019,523.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AutoNation by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AutoNation by 11.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,512,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,615,000 after buying an additional 283,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 35.2% in the second quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 97,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

