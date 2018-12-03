Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARA. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 target price on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.91. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $475,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,526 shares of company stock worth $2,284,302. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.