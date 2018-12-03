Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Price Target at $7.53

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other news, insider Craig Frederick Nieboer sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$223,500.00. Also, insider Jason Douglas Waugh sold 26,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.92, for a total value of C$101,920.00. Insiders sold 120,001 shares of company stock worth $509,380 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 382,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,785. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

