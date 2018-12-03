Brokerages Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) PT at $49.25

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

CIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on CIRCOR International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on CIRCOR International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NYSE:CIR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,448. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $656.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.13.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.49 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 78.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 83.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

