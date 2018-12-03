Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Target Price at $36.25

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on eHealth to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth $139,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH opened at $38.52 on Friday. eHealth has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $747.54 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.68.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

