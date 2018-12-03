Brokerages Set Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Price Target at $17.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $5,795,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.53. 1,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,201. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of -0.43. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

