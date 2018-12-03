Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Price Target at $61.36

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $126,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

