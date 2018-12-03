Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) PT at $58.33

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Herc to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th.

In other Herc news, Director Herbert L. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 2.75.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Herc had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

