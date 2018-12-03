Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Price Target at $22.67

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MERC. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,730,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 92.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 129,623 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MERC opened at $12.24 on Friday. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $798.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.11). Mercer International had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $331.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.