Brokerages Set Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Price Target at $24.00

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nuvectra in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectra in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

NVTR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. 5,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $351.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.37. Nuvectra has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 65.86% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. Analysts forecast that Nuvectra will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,600 shares of Nuvectra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $29,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 158.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 13.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.